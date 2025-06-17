‘Death to America’: Hagerty Warns ‘We Have to Take’ Iran at Its Word

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said Iranian chants of “death to America” and “death to Israel” had to be taken seriously as a potential threat.

The Tennessee Republican argued such slogans showed a willingness to not only procure a weapon but use it against the United States and Israel.

“It’s not surprising, President Trump has been entirely clear this entire period, that Iran needs to come to the table, that he will not allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “Yet, what does Iran do? Continues to tap the ball. They, you know, go past the 60-day window that they’ve been given, and they continue to advance their nuclear program. It’s no surprise that Israel is taking the action that they have, Maria. I think they have no choice. This is an existential decision on behalf of Bibi Netanyahu, he cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, because Iran has been very clear ‘death to Israel’ and also ‘death to America.'”

Hagerty added, “We have to take them at their word. This regime has been nothing but using every tactic in the book, I should say, to basically buy more time to, quote, ‘negotiate,’ while in the background they continue to develop this weapon, this capability is something we can’t let them finalize. President Trump has been again, extraordinarily clear. He will not let that happen.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor