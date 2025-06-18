Carville: Bobby Kennedy Is ‘Going to Kill More People’ than Any Cabinet Secretary

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show” that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was “going to kill more people than any cabinet secretary.”

Carville said, “Bobby Kennedy is going to kill more people than any cabinet secretary, maybe in history, with his idiotic vaccine policy, which is the greatest public health intervention in the history of the world, vaccines.”

Cain said, “Okay. Hold on. Let’s take a couple of those piece by piece. First of all, I’ll work backwards. Let’s start with Bobby Kennedy. I assume you’re talking about him placing the vaccine advisory board, replacing it with some people who have some skepticism about some vaccines, not vaccines at large, but running a cost-benefit analysis and being honest about there are downsides to some vaccines, and they’re not always right for every person. That’s a far cry from you sitting here today, that he’s going to kill millions of Americans.”

Carville said, “Certainly, he has expressed vaccine skepticism at every point. Every, you know, not a notable public health person thinks that vaccine is the greatest public health innovation in the history of the world.”

He added, “What he’s doing, what he’s doing is going to kill people.”

