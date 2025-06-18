GOP Sen. Mullin: Iran Was Enriching and Could Easily Get a Delivery Device

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) stated that Iran was close to enriching to the point where they could have a nuclear weapon and stated that once they did so, getting the delivery device from China, Russia, or North Korea would be easy.

Mullin said, “The Israelis have an unbelievable amount of ability to gather information. The information that we’ve received from them and that our intelligence community has been able to verify will tell you that they were marching towards getting the ability to create a nuclear weapon. Now, there [are] two sides that [have] got to be fit in that, right? You’ve got to have a delivery mechanism, and you’ve got to have the enrichment. And both of those have to collide. However, once you get the enrichment, which is what they are really, really close to, the delivery mechanism you can buy off the open market.”

He continued, “So, building the nuclear weapon and saying that we’re not building a delivery device, you can say that. But when you’re getting the enrichment so close, when they were within, I believe, within weeks to having enrichment to the point to where they could make that into a weapon, then all they had to do is go purchase the delivery device. Well, who are they close to? They’re close to China. They’re close to Korea — or North Korea, and they’re also close to the Russians. I’m sure that they can get their hands on a delivery device.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett