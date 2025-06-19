Gingrich: Trump, Netanyahu Will ‘Change History Decisively’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued President Donald Trump will be the one who will break a long-standing hostile Iranian regime.

According to Gingrich, such an effort, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will change history “decisively.”

“It’s obvious. I mean, in so many ways, he’s given them every opportunity to peacefully get out of what is their own demise and destruction,” host Sean Hannity said. “Can you believe in such a short period of time the Israelis dominate the entire — the airwaves and the skies of Iran in such a short period of time? I mean, they could deliver one devastating blow after another. The question is, this one facility, the Fordow facility and whether or not the United States will take them out with bunker busters. Your thoughts tonight?”

“Well, when historians look back and say, ‘Did Donald Trump really make a difference?'” Gingrich replied. “Think about this — the original Ayatollah Khomeini first started calling us the great Satan in 1978. Iranian mobs began chanting “death to America” in 1979 when they seized illegally the American embassy. They have been taunting us, attacking us, harassing us all these years. Through all these presidents and finally, they have collided with Donald J. Trump and he’s crossed the line. He and Netanyahu are partners, much like Reagan and Margaret Thatcher were partners. And the two of them are going to change history decisively. I believe they’re going to break the mullahs and the regime, create a new Iran which will in a decade be dramatically more prosperous, be a neighbor, be accepted, be part of the region. This would not have happened with anyone except Donald J. Trump is that’s — it’s obvious.”

He added, “This guy has the guts. He has the understanding. He actually follows the logic. If you don’t want a nuclear Iran, then you’ve got to stop the mullahs because as long as they’re there, there’s going to be a nuclear Iran, and he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to stop them. This will not be a forever war. This will be a brief, brutal, direct use of American power to end the regime and end the threat and make both the world and the Middle East safer.”

