Glaude: Trump Is an ‘Accelerant’ for ‘Political Violence in the Country’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said President Donald Trump had been an “accelerant” for “political violence in the country.”

Glaude said, “I think it’s important for us to understand that the nature of political violence in the country changed shift in 2016 and had a lot to do with Donald Trump and the way in which he talks. And in so many ways the way in which he talks is to offer a kind of license to certain Americans to just simply be who they are without checks and balances, without concern of, or regard for their fellows, without any indication of empathy. So I think it’s important for us to understand how Donald Trump has been an accelerant in so many ways in terms of some of the ugliness in our politics.”

He added, “I also think something else is going on, and that is, Americans have forgotten how to disagree. We’ve forgotten how to disagree, because in so many ways, civil society has collapsed. Of course, it has something to do with social media. It has something to do with the epidemic of loneliness. It has something to do with the disappearance in so many ways of vibrant neighborhoods and social kind of interaction.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN