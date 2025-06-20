Van Jones: Left Needs to Take Threat of Iran Getting Nukes More Seriously

On Thursday’s “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that people on the left haven’t “thought seriously enough about what if Iran does get the bomb” and while he isn’t sure what the U.S. should do, “I would like to see progressives take more seriously the threat here of the bomb.”

Jones stated, “I don’t think people on the left have thought seriously enough about what if Iran does get the bomb? That’s a different world than most of us have thought about as progressives. In other words, Iran, they say death to America, death to Israel, death to all the Jews. One of those should offend you, at least one should offend you. And their treatment of women and gays is horrific. And if they get a bomb, they are active. North Korea, they’ve got a bomb. But they kind of just sit around and fire stuff into the ocean and do weird stuff. Iran is actively destabilizing Africa, Boko Haram, etc.”

He continued, “So, I don’t know what to do, but I would like to see progressives take more seriously the threat here of the bomb. I don’t know if Trump should be dropping bunker busters or what he should be doing, but progressives should be taking this a lot more seriously.”

