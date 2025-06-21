Cotton: Iran Should Not Retaliate Against Americans if They Want to Continue in Power

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) advised the Iranian regime not to retaliate against the United States after strikes on strategic targets “if they want to continue in power.”

“[B]etween dealing with the might and power of the United States, and only the United States could pull off what happened tonight, and coupled with what the Israelis did in the lead up to tonight, I think that they would be very foolish to think that this is worth going any further,” host Sean Hannity said.

Cotton replied, “Well, I certainly hope so. Again, as President Trump said, it’s up to Iran to make peace. He offered many chances for two months. He offered them deals to negotiate and turn over their nuclear weapons programs. They didn’t take him seriously. They didn’t take [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu seriously. They see now the consequences of that. Decades of great expense and effort to build a nuclear weapons program in deep underground bunkers are now up in smoke. If they want to target Americans in the region or around the world, there are many more targets inside Iran. So I cannot stress enough what President Trump has said that they should not retaliate against our troops or American citizens anywhere if they want to continue in power.”

