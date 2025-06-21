Homan: Being an ICE Agent ‘Much More Dangerous’ Because of Democrats’ Rhetoric

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Trump border czar Tom Homan criticized Democrats for their overheated rhetoric about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Homan said the job was “much more dangerous” because of it.

He said, “The agents wear masks to protect themselves and their families. Not only are they being doxed, their spouses are being doxed. Their children are being doxed. And you said it, assaults are up over 400%. They’re doing the job that Congress told them to do, and they appropriate them funding to do and they’re executing orders that a federal judge said, arrest that person, deport that person. They’re not making this up. They’re trying to protect themselves. The job is already dangerous, but it’s much more dangerous now because of the rhetoric you’re hearing from the Democrats.”

“Well, Swalwell wants to arrest ICE agents, and the other Democrats said it’s kidnapping what they’re doing,” host Jesse Watters interjected.

“Well Swalwell, he is far from brilliant, right?” Homan replied. “So again, a member of Congress, if you don’t like what ICE is doing, then legislate, change the law, because we’re enforcing the laws they enacted. We’re not making this up. So it’s another Democrat lawmaker who wants to target ICE on enforcing the laws they enacted. And meanwhile, he didn’t say a word about a half a million children being smuggled in the country under Biden. He didn’t say a word about losing 300,000 of them. He didn’t say a word about over 400 people on the terrorist watchlist coming across. He didn’t say a word about a quarter million Americans dying from fentanyl coming across an open border. He didn’t say a word about sex trafficking sixfold under Joe Biden.”

He added, “He didn’t say a word about record number of migrants who died crossing the border, which is over 4,000, another historic record. They were silent during all of that, because they were complicit, because they lied about the border being secure, and they didn’t say a word. But now, all of a sudden, like you said, it’s okay for them to come in, but now we enforce law and make them go home. They have a problem.”

