Fmr Dem Counsel Epstein: Iran Strike ‘Worthy of Nobel Prize if Successful’

Former Democratic House Judiciary Committee chief counsel Julian Epstein said Sunday on “Fox News Live” that President Donald Trump’s military strikes against Iran are worthy of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Epstein said, “I think first we have to step back and think what a miraculous achievement this really was. This was, I think, one of the most important days, if not the most important day, for world peace this century. It was certainly, probably the most important day for Israel, since the founding of the state of Israel, right up there, certainly with the Six-Day War and had Iran gotten a nuclear weapon, it would have been the modern day equivalent of giving Hitler a nuclear weapon. It would have changed the entire world as we know it.”

He continued, “This is a very, very big moment. It’s a very big moment for the president. It’s a very big moment for world peace. It is, I think, worthy of the Nobel Prize if it is successful. This, it seems to have been because it will take away what was probably the greatest threat to world peace from a maniacal regime.”

Epstein added, “So I think Iran is a little bit like a caged animal. It may strike out. It may go at Saudi Arabia because it wants to interrupt the international, energy markets. But I think a lot of it is going to be sort of a Hail Mary pass, you know, lashing out, as I say, like a caged animal. And I don’t think they have a lot of choices. So if they don’t come to the table, they’re going to face much, much more severe consequences.”

