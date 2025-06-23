Marlow: Iran the Worst Negotiators in the World

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show, host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the situation in Iran.

Marlow stated, “I think they’re moving on Iran now, partially because they will not play nice with Trump. They are the worst negotiators with Trump in the world. Trump has said no more funding the proxies, no more nuclear enrichment, and…Trump is keeping the word that he’s had since 2011, that if you keep trying to enrich, we’re not going to tolerate it.”

