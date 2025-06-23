Vance: Iran’s Conventional Missile Program ‘Largely Destroyed’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran’s air defenses and nuclear programs have been completely taken out of commission and the conventional missile program of Iran “has been largely” taken out.

Vance said, “For Israel, think about this, they’ve accomplished an important military objective. They’ve helped us destroy the Iranian nuclear program. They’ve also destroyed the conventional missile capability of Iran that threatened the country of Israel. For the Iranians, I think this is a new opportunity to actually pursue the path of peace.”

He added, “I think what the Iranians have shown very clearly is they don’t want this war to go on for much longer. Their air defenses have been totally destroyed. Their conventional missile program has been largely destroyed, and, of course, their nuclear program has been obliterated, as I said before. So, I think the Iranians are in a place where they don’t want to keep on fighting.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett