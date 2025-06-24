Graham: ‘Trump Reversed the Damage Done to America by Biden’s Withdrawal from Afghanistan’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) credited President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran for undoing “damage” that resulted from his predecessor, former President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

“So, let’s put this in context,” Graham said. “In a few hours, Donald Trump reversed the damage done to America by Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, by destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities by using B-2 bombers, helping Israel but delivering a decisive blow which was bold and brilliant. President Trump let every other adversary in the world know Joe Biden doesn’t live in the White House anymore. There’s a new sheriff in town. He’s been strong. He’s been measured. President Trump has. He wants peace but it takes two people to have peace. So, what would I say about the ceasefire? If the ceasefire is genuine and will lead to peace, it is a major league accomplishment. If the ceasefire is used to rearm and regroup by Iran, we’ve gone backwards. How can you determine the difference?”

He continued, “I am tonight challenging the foreign minister of Iran to publicly say tomorrow, you have the night to think about it, that the Iranian regime no longer wishes to destroy the state of Israel, we’ve abandoned our policy of killing all the Jews, we recognize Israel as a legitimate sovereign nation entitled to live in the region, in peace with the rest of us. If they will say that, that is a giant leap forward and may lead to peace through a ceasefire. If they can’t say that, that probably tells you all you need to know.”

