Marlow Endorses Marxist Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor, Says Cuomo Disqualified over COVID Deaths

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show, host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the New York City mayoral race.

Marlow stated that while Zohran Mamdani’s ideas for city-owned grocery stores is terrible, is still better than Andrew Cuomo “after his led to the widespread death of our elderly people. So, he crammed sick, coronavirus…infected people into nursing home facilities with other, uninfected people and that killed a lot of people. … It’s an unforgivable sin. So, as far as I’m concerned, I endorse Zohran Mamdani.”

