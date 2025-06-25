Dem NY Rep. Gillen: NY Proves Raising Taxes Just Passes on Costs, Causes Population Loss

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) stated that raising taxes doesn’t lower costs, “you’re just passing them on to other folks.” And making people flee, which we’ve already seen with the “mass exodus of businesses and people” out of the state of New York.

Gillen began by saying that New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) “ran a campaign based on a bunch of promises, free everything, without any real economic plan to pay for it, other than raising taxes.”

She continued, “We are facing a cost of living crisis. It is hard for families to get by. By raising taxes, you are not lowering costs, in fact, you’re just passing them on to other folks. New York City is the economic engine that drives our state, and we need to make sure New York City thrives. We’ve already seen a mass exodus of businesses and people leaving New York state. Raising taxes will only cause more people to flee and crater the economy of our city. That’s wrong for New York, and we cannot have that.”

Later, she added, “I’m fighting for my district against things like congestion pricing, which puts more tax burden on my already overtaxed constituents.”

