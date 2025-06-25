Marlow: Zohran Mamdani Is the New Leader of the Democrat Party

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about New York’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Marlow said that with the New York primary, “the comparison to this is what Gavin Newsom’s trying to do, where he’s starting a podcast, he’s trying to have Republicans on, he’s trying to have a civil conversation with conservative movement leaders, and it’s not helping him in the polls. He’s going backwards in the polls…because his core base, the core constituency, the people that helped him survive that recall that he should have lost…they don’t like that stuff. They like when you’re taking on Trump. So, what’s he doing now? Now, he’s calling on Trump to arrest him.”

He added that New York shows “you cannot have a somewhat moderate familiar person be nominated and get through a Democrat primary.”

