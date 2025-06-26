Behar: Trump ‘Lies So Much that You Never Know What the Truth Is’

On Thursday, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar accused President Donald Trump of lying so much that she can no longer discern the truth.

Behar said, “This was just a preliminary report and Trump’s CIA director is backing their claim that the damage was severe. But if Trump already had made up his mind about this, he already made up his mind before he knew and we knew what really happened so is he obliterating the truth? He loves that word. Look, I personally would like it to have been successful. I think Iran, a rogue state like that, having nuclear bomb — I’ve been worrying about nuclear war since I was a child hiding under a desk. I used to say why do I have to take my library books back we’re all going to die anyway? That’s when I was a child. I hope, I wanted him to be successful but he lies so much that you never know what the truth is.”

She asked, “Why does he have to come out and say we obliterated?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Have you met Donald Trump?”

Behar said, “Why do they let him do that?”

Griffin said, “I don’t think anyone controls what he says. I would point to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Caine who briefed today. He was much more measured. He describe the the operation, explained why it was successful and praised our brave U.S. troops who carried this out.”

