Marlow: Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘Haymakers’ Against Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Have to Be Seen to Be Believed’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the SCOTUS ruling on nationwide injunctions.

Marlow said Justice Barrett, beyond writing the main opinion “came in with haymakers towards Ketanji Brown Jackson, the left-wing judge, and these things have to be seen to be believed. But the smackdown was so intense…basically saying that her entire interpretation of the law is bogus.”

He added, “These themes are exactly why I felt it so important to write ‘Breaking the Law’, … this is a path forward for us to beat the single biggest to Donald Trump and his administration and his agenda…is to take on the lawfare superstructure.”

