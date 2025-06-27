Max Rose: Democrats Will Run on Restoring Birthright Citizenship

Former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that in the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats will run on restoring birthright Citizenship.

Rose said, “We’ve always relied on not just a set of laws, but also a set of norms. So here’s to hoping that a future Democratic president, and there will be one one day would act in a more—in a manner more respectful of the Constitution and our shared values. But let’s put the Supreme Court ruling aside, because it’s been a fully-owned subsidiary of MAGA for quite some time now.”

He added, “Let’s just look at the America that Donald Trump is creating in the lives of any American today. We have never seen what we see right now, which is there are babies in America today, born after February 19, which is the day when Trump issued his executive order on naturalization, that do not know their family, do not know whether or not they are citizens of this country or not. That’s Trump’s America and the Democrats will be running on this because this is the next iteration of separating children from their parents in cages. I mean, this is this is utterly inhumane.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN