CNN’s Honig: Biden Admin. Argued ‘Exact Same Thing’ as Trump Admin. on Injunctions

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig stated that the Supreme Court’s ruling on nationwide injunctions “should not be seen as some mad power grab by Donald Trump. It’s the same thing Joe Biden tried to do.”

After host John King played a montage of Republicans criticizing President Barack Obama for his use of executive power, Honig said that the ruling “means that the president is far more powerful than the president was 24 hours ago. When I say the president, I mean Donald Trump. But I mean the presidency, the office as an institution.”

He continued, “And it’s really important to note, John, consistent with what you just showed us, that who opposes which of these depends on which party’s in the White House. I want to read you something that was written by the Biden administration in December of 2024, they submitted a brief to the Supreme Court arguing the exact same thing the Trump administration has argued here. The Biden administration wrote, ‘The district court [entered] a “nationwide injunction,”…such universal remedies exceed “the power of [Article III] courts,”‘ and ‘conflict with “longstanding limits on equitable relief,”‘ so, this should not be seen as some mad power grab by Donald Trump. It’s the same thing Joe Biden tried to do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett