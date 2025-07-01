Marlow on Musk v. Trump: Elon’s Political Instincts Stink, He Has ‘No Stroke’ in Washington

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the reconciliation bill.

Marlow stated, “Musk has no political stroke and he has terrible political instincts. … He is pro-China, he is pro-H1Bs, he is pro-EV subsidies and mandates. The guy does drugs, he does not believe in the traditional family. He’s called Americans entitled and lazy.”

