Chris Matthews: When Jamie Raskin Gets Subpoena Power, ‘Look Out Donald Trump’

On Wednesday, during an appearance on “Morning Joe,” former MSNBC host Chris Matthews predicted that the Democratic Party will win control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, thereby granting Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), presumably as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, subpoena power.

Co-host Ali Vitali said, “Even the most reluctant Republicans that I’ve talked to, Chris Matthews, say that even if they don’t like this bill, they feel that there could be political ramifications for it, it’s not a matter of if it passes anymore, it’s just a matter of how. To that end, we’re seeing some key house conservatives go to meet with White House this morning. I imagine that is going to be a very tense meeting. When you see that as the landscape here on Capitol Hill that lawmakers are voting yes on legislation that they even see as potentially problematic?”

Matthews said, “I think the Democrats have a very good chance of picking up maybe not the 30-plus seats they normally get off the election, but maybe 15-20 seats, which is plenty enough to take over the House of Representatives and they get the subpoena power in their hands. And people like Jamie Raskin, when they get that subpoena power, look out, Donald Trump.”

