Raskin: Authoritarian Trump Creating ‘Class War of the Rich Against the Rest’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump was an “authoritarian” who is conducting a “class war of the rich against the rest of society.”

Raskin said, “What he’s doing is sabotaging all of the legislation that we’ve either gotten passed with President Biden or that we’ve fought for some kind of compromise with the Republicans, and he thinks he’s got the power just to impound it, thwart it, redirect it. And it’s an absolute violation of Congress’s powers under the spending clause, under Article I of the Constitution. And it is scandalous that the Republicans won’t stand up for that at all. They act like our power is purely advisory, like we’re a recommendation panel for what should happen.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Do you think the political consequences will show up for your members of the House who vote for this bill, particularly those, say, the ones in the swing districts?”

Raskin said, “Yes, because the pain will start to be felt immediately as millions of people are thrown off of Medicaid, off Medicare in different ways, the Affordable Care Act. And as people lose their SNAP benefits. And what is it for? They can’t say it’s for deficit reduction or debt reduction. They’re adding trillions of dollars to the debt. It’s all to give money to the very richest people in the society who run the Republican Party. They will continue this authoritarian program. I mean, authoritarianism is always involved in class war of the rich against the rest of society. And so they’re acting out this drama.”

