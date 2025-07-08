Dem Rep. Barragan: Trump ‘Has Unleashed a War on Our Own People’

Representative Nanette Barragan (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that President Donald Trump had “unleashed a war on our own people” by sending ICE agents and National Guard troops to Los Angeles’s MacArthur Park on Monday.

Barragan said, “This president has unleashed a war on our own people and our communities. It is terrorizing our communities.”

She continued, “What you saw happening yesterday at MacArthur Park was just outrageous. You had armed troops, you had horses heavily militarized. Now you’re going to be able to go to our parks, and this is what we’re going to experience? You know, these kids that are in summer camp could be traumatized.”

Barragan added, “And this is what this administration wants to send a message to say, hey, look, we can do this here and we can do this in any city across this country. With this huge infusion of money that the Congress has just given the president, I think that you are going to see that unless the courts step in and say, hey, stop this, this is unacceptable. We have to stop this profiling, and this is unconstitutional. That’s what we need a court to do.”

