Brennan: Trump Weaponizing Government Against Me Straight Out of ‘Authoritarian Playbook’

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump was weaponizing the government against him in an authoritarian manner while discussing reportedly being under FBI investigation for allegedly making false statements to Congress.

Brennan said, “It’s so sad and tragic. You know, I keep thinking, OK, this is the authoritarian playbook. We’ve seen this play out so many times. And unfortunately, I think we’re seeing it play out.”

He continued, “We’ve seen it in Viktor Orban in Hungary, we’ve seen it with Vladimir Putin, we see it in China and other places. We see it also in terms of, you know, some of the foreign policies that are being implemented, including, you know, in the Middle East right now. So I really am very worried that what we’re seeing now in this chapter of American history is a sad deterioration of, I think, the respect for the rule of law and for our system of government.”

Brennan added, “If a President of the United States is willing to weaponize intelligence and Justice and law enforcement investigators and the people who head up these departments and agencies are willing to bow to it, we really are in deep, deep trouble. Which is why I think so many people are worried about the direction this country is taking. So this whole thing about the CIA note and this possible referral of me and criminal investigation, I think, is just symptomatic of a much broader disease that we are confronting right now in terms of how our democratic principles are being eroded and corroded as a result of this authoritarian march that we are witnessing every day.”

