Clyburn: New Medicaid Work Requirements Could Cause People Not to Work, Are Like Jim Crow

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that the new work requirements for Medicaid under the reconciliation bill that was passed last week are “an attempt on the part of this administration to replicate that which took place when we saw the creation of Jim Crow” and “could very well result” in people not working.

Clyburn said, “[T]his awful piece of legislation, I think it’s the worst thing I’ve seen in my lifetime. And it mirrors stuff that I’ve studied in history. We are seeing an attempt on the part of this administration to replicate that which took place when we saw the creation of Jim Crow. When you see an administration doing the kind of things that this administration is doing, they’re taking food out of the mouths of babes, subjecting able-bodied people to the same kind of tests that you subject people to who have never worked.”

He continued, “Just think of what this new work requirement is all about. 85% of the people who get this aid or Medicaid are already working. And so, what we’re going to do is say that, even though you’re already working, we’re now going to subject you to a new test, which could very well result in your not working at all.”

