Netanyahu: Hamas ‘as Bad, in Some Cases Worse than the Nazis’

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected allowing Hamas to continue to exist.

Netanyahu argued Hamas was as bad or worse than the Nazi regime of the 20th century.

“I want to talk more about the Iran process, how this all played out, but let me start with one of the reasons that you’re here, and you have been meeting with President Trump about a potential ceasefire with Hamas,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Where does that stand? Will you agree to some of these new recent demands of Hamas?”

“Well, look, we are talking about a 60-day ceasefire in which half the live hostages and half of the deceased hostages would be returned to Israel by these Hamas monsters, you know?” Netanyahu replied. “And yes, I think we’re getting closer to a deal. I think we’re — there’s a good chance that we’ll have it. And that’s very good because we want to — we’ve already released, you know, they took 255 innocent people hostage, these criminals, keeping them in these dungeons, underground dungeons in horrible conditions. On the first day of the war, a very senior defense official said in Israel, you know, you have to get used to the idea that you’re not going to even see one of them alive. And I said, ‘No, I don’t believe that. I think the combination of military pressure and political pressure will get them out.'”

He continued, “So far, we got 205 out, 205 and 148 alive. Now, we have 20 alive left and 30 deceased. If we can get half of them now, let’s do it. But I’m committed to getting all of them out and getting Hamas out of the picture, too, because we’re not going to keep these — you know, it’s like keeping the Nazi SS. They’re actually as bad, in some cases worse than the Nazis. They’re not going to be there. So, we get our hostages out. We’re going to take out Hamas and we’re going to make sure that Gaza no longer poses threat to Israel or to anyone else.”

