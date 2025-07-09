Tiffany Cross: Trump Is Kidnapping Non-White People, Throwing Them in ‘Concentration Camps’

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross said Tuesday on CNN’s “NewsNight” that President Donald Trump was “kidnapping” non-white people and throwing them in “concentration camps.”

During the panel discussion on federal immigration agents in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Cross said, “I think this is the challenge I have with even talking about this. We are normalizing a government agency disappearing people. We’re normalizing — we’re talking about it like it’s no big deal that they are kidnapping people and transporting them to concentration camps, both domestic and foreign.”

New York Post editor-at-large Kelly Jane Torrance said, “I think that’s kind of insulting to Jewish Holocaust survivors.”

Cross said, “I think it’s insulting what they’re doing. It is not insulting to the Jewish Holocaust. I find it insulting that you could even fix your mouth to defend this disgusting behavior.”

Torrance asked, “Are there gas ovens at these —?”

Cross said, “It doesn’t matter. It’s a concentration camp what they’re doing. They are disappearing people, claiming that these are people who have committed the most harsh crimes, but according to the reporting, less than 10% of these people have committed harsh crimes. So, to do the victim Olympics and decide who had it worse, I can tell you I can participate in that, too. And everybody who says, ‘Oh, this is not the America I know. I can guarantee you it is America.'”

She added, “The fact that we’re presenting this like it’s political fodder, that a government agency is disappearing people. It is not a political point. It has nothing to do with Jewish people because despite the fact that 20% of immigrants in this country are white, we do not see white people getting carted off to concentration camps.”

