Border Patrol: A Chunk of Money Migrants Make Working Ends Up Paying Off Cartels

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector Gregory Bovino discussed recent operations at marijuana facilities in California and said that those who are trafficked across the border have to pay off cartels and a cut of any money they make ends up in the hands of cartels.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “One of my sources today in the federal government told me, look, remember that the money made at these farms or processing plants, remember, especially involving recent migrants, people who’ve crossed the border in the last few years, underage or not, a percentage of that money they’re making, whatever they’re making, is going to pay off their debt to the cartels who made sure that they got over the border. So, these illegal pot grows and other agricultural interests are helping fund the cartels that are terrorizing America with drugs and also engaged in rampant human trafficking. … And this organization, this, ‘business,’ this illegal pot grow — or pot grow, they’re helping the cartels, if this, indeed, is happening. And that’s reprehensible, in addition to all the other laws that are being broken here.”

Bovino responded, “Laura, that’s exactly right. Every single person that’s trafficked across that border, whether it’s a child or an adult, pays several thousand dollars to come across the border. And that several thousand dollars does go to those cartels, as you say. Many are in modern-day slavery-like conditions to pay those debts off. Here, at this pot grow, at this drug farm that these children were working at, it’s untelling what’s happening to them, and, as you said, the money that goes to these cartels, that’s definitely happening, it happens all across America.”

