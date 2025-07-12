CNN’s Amanpour: ‘People Just Seem to Think’ ‘From the River to the Sea’ Means Killing People

During an interview with Mahmoud Khalil that was aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” host and PBS host Christiane Amanpour said that chanting “from the river to the sea” “seems to just drive people mad,” and “People just seem to think that that is a connotation for destroying a people, for all the issues of antisemitism that those concerned have raised.”

Amanpour said, “When you came out — and I’m asking you this because people will ask you — you did actually walk around with a bunch of people, protesters, who were chanting from the river to the sea, that whole thing that seems to just drive people mad, even though the Israeli government says it as well. People just seem to think that that is a connotation for destroying a people, for all the issues of antisemitism that those concerned have raised.”

She then asked Khalil, “Why do you keep using it? What’s the point and the value of that slogan anymore, since both sides use it?”

