Dem Rep. Moore: We’ve ‘Always Erred on the Side of More Border Security’, But I Think Now Is ‘Overkill’

On Friday’s edition of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) argued that “Democrats have long been for more electronic surveillance, more human beings” at the border. And “We have always erred on the side of more border security.” But she’s unsure if the spending as a result of the reconciliation package is being spent the right way and “the overkill is not only bad for people’s personal rights, but for our budget.”

Moore said, “The thing about the package now is that it’s the largest border bill that we have seen in history. And I don’t know that it’s always directed at the right equipment.”

She continued, “Democrats have long been for more electronic surveillance, more human beings to actually evaluate and separate the sheep from the goat, as it were, at the border. We have always erred on the side of more border security. But building the optics of putting people — surrounding them by alligators, this is costly. It costs so much money to — the optics, like, Alcatraz, for example, it cost more money than it’s worth in terms of being — of incarcerating people. I think that the overkill is not only bad for people’s personal rights, but for our budget.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett