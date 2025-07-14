James Gunn’s Superman Blatantly Pro-Americana, Pro-Adoption, Pro-Nuclear Family

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the newest “Superman” film.

Marlow said, “[H]is Kansas-based, white Americana parents did such an amazing job raising him, and that’s why Superman’s a great guy. So, just right there, it’s pro-Americana, it’s pro-adoption, it’s pro-nuclear family, it’s white Middle American. And all of that comes through in the movie.”

