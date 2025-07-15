Glaude: Trump’s Mass Deportation ‘Evil’ Attempt to ‘Make America White Again’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s mass deportations were an “evil” attempt to “make America white again.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What Trump ran on was finding the people that carried out heinous crimes in this country, who were also people in this country illegally. That is not what the Trump administration’s mass deportation program is accomplishing. That’s what Obama accomplished, to be fair and accurate. And that was controversial in its own right, in its own time. What Donald Trump is doing is ripping people out of communities, ripping people out of high schools, hunting people at baseball practice, ripping out people who have been here for decades, ripping people out of this country whose children are home alone, scared that their parents won’t come home, and alienating the likes of Joe Rogan. What are we doing?”

Glaude said, “However we describe it, Nicolle, it’s evil.”

He added, “It began a process of dehumanization. These people are violent threats, infestations. They’re aliens that dehumanization allows for or enables the justification to treat them any sort of way. When you dehumanize people, you can separate them from their families, you can separate their children, you can put them in what in effect, is internment camps, because they can be indefinitely detained. So I think it’s really important for us to understand what is the object of this, the fact that ICE is now the largest funded federal enforcement agency in the country, they’re charged, I believe, as I’ve said before, is to make America white again. I think that’s driving this.”

