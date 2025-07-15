GOP Sen. Sheehy: Carrot Didn’t Work with Putin, He ‘Cannot Be Trusted’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) stated that he thinks President Donald Trump has done a good job in handling the Russia-Ukraine war thusfar, but he’s “got to show that there’s a stick and a carrot. And he’s been trying the carrot for a while now. Clearly, Putin’s not responding.” And also said that “Putin cannot be trusted in negotiations.”

Sheehy said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:55] “I think the President’s trying to, again, right the foreign policy wrongs of multiple administrations. We saw that with Iran, while Obama and Biden were literally giving Iran billions of dollars, and now he’s trying to sort out Ukraine. Let’s not forget, this crisis, like the others, started on Biden’s watch. They gave Putin free rein for far too long.”

He continued, “So, the President does not want this war to continue. He’s been very clear about that. But it’s pretty clear, also, that Putin cannot be trusted in negotiations. And he’s got to show that there’s a stick and a carrot. And he’s been trying the carrot for a while now. Clearly, Putin’s not responding. So, I trust the President’s negotiating instincts. He’s done a pretty good job so far. And I think he’s trying to land this plane and end this war, which is exactly what the American people want.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett