Booker: Trump’s Mass Deportation a ‘Violation of the Values of Our Nation’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that how the Trump administration was conducting its mass deportations was a “violation of the values of our nation.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “His pattern over nine years when his political chips are down has been to be more brutal, especially to people in this country illegally or in a process of trying to address their immigration status. What can you do, what can Democrats do to protect people being denied due process by Trump’s mass deportation policies?”

Booker said, “I just want folks to know, because we are a nation of decency, across the political spectrum we’re a nation of decency and what this president is doing is such a violation of the values of our nation to have people who are masked. Every other law enforcement agency in America, from local law enforcement to the FBI, has to show who they are. But this man has folks driving around in unmarked vehicles where you don’t even know if they’re police or not coming out masked with no identification grabbing people. Where are they grabbing people? At schools, at churches, off construction sites, out of courts where they’re going to try to abide by the law. Throwing them in vans, not giving them any kind of due process and they’re disappeared from our streets. This is such a violation of common decency. It’s such a violation of constitutional principles. It’s such a violation of who we are as a country and it is so wrong.”

