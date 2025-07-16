Exclusive — Jack Posobiec: MAGA Going Through a Little Family Drama, But ‘It’s All Good’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec stated that there have always been internal debates and different opinions within MAGA, but it’s not a big deal and that’s just normal.

Posobiec said, “We’ve been fighting since day one…and we’re not going to stop. But it’s all good. Look, MAGA’s a family, look, every family’s got family drama…but we’re still a family.”

