GOP Rep. Burchett on Epstein Files: We Might Never See Them, ‘This Town Buries Secrets’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said the release of the Epstein files might never happen because Washington, D.C. “buries secrets.”

Burchett said, “We’re at the point they’re going to start dumping files. And my biggest fear in this, Jake, you got a thousand children that were abused by this dirtbag who’s burning in hell right now, and he should be. And yet the American public’s all pointing the finger, trying to play politics with this thing. And it’s not accurate.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “As of right now, there are ten Republicans, including yourself, who’ve signed Congressman Massie’s what’s called a discharge petition. It forces legislation onto the floor of the House for a vote. It requires 218 signatures. Presumably, a lot of Democrats are going to support it. A lot of Republican leaders seem to want this issue to go away. Do you think you’re going to get 218 signatures on the discharge petition to force it for a vote? How many Republicans do you think will join you?”

Burchett said, “I have no earthly idea, Jake. You know, this town buries secrets. You wrote a book about it, and it’s doing very well because America agrees with you. This town buries secrets.”

He added, “You know, this town does not give up its secrets easy and it’s just it’s fighting and kicking. And the reason I’m worried about these files now is the fact that that the Biden administration, who, in my opinion, has a has a history of corruption, has tampered with these files, and we’re never going to get to the bottom of it.”

