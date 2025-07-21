Marlow: Colbert’s Show Was ‘Federal Elections Commission Crime’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed CBS’s decision to end Stephen Colbert’s tenure as host of “The Late Show.”

He said the program was a “Federal Elections Commission crime” because of how it favored Democrats.

Host Rob Finnerty said, “What do you make of this and the outcry, not from Hollywood, from Washington over this guy?”

Marlow said, “We got our answer from the last segment that you just played. He’s got a replacement. It’s Hunter Biden. That’s the hardest I’ve ever laughed a Democrat in my life, at least since Joe Biden’s Corn Pop rant all those years ago, 2017. That he’s hysterical. that’s Hunter Biden is much funnier than Stephen Colbert. take that in. That’s why Stephen Colbert is off the air, because he has got a comedy show, and no one’s going to watch it because it turned into a political pundit hour, a soft spot for Democrat politicians to have a softball interview.”

He added, “This is a Federal Elections Commission crime that that show was allowed to be in the air, lose that amount of money. It was CBS playing politics, trying to make sure Democrats got elected should be investigated in that spirt. The government uses stuff like Spectrum to control our airwaves and to do things where certain voices get on the air, certain voices don’t. There’s government infrastructure that went into that show that was all designed to boost Democrats. That’s why he was on the air losing all that money. It’s a total outrage. That’s why Washington is much more upset than Hollywood.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN