Marlow: It’s Time to Settle Scores for Deep State Russia Witch Hunt

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the newest releases by DNI Gabbard on the origins of the Russia investigation.

Marlow stated, “I think it’s a fine news cycle for us to go through, but I think that…almost no chance anything happens to Obama, but the goal here is we can start settling years of scores in terms of legal misery that people inflicted on Donald Trump and his supporters.”

