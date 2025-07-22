‘BREAKING THE LAW’ AUTHOR: There Is ‘Clear Evidence There Was Collusion’ Between Biden WH and Anti-Trump Lawfare Operators

On Tuesday’s “Charlie Kirk Show,” “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed details from his forthcoming book Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump.

Marlow stated, “[T]here is clear evidence there was collusion from the Joe Biden White House with these various cases. One key example is Nathan Wade going to the White House two times for a total of I think it was about 16 hours of meetings at the White House, during the middle of this. … Nathan Wade was a family lawyer, he was a nobody, he would never be on a case like this in a million years.”

He added, “And him doing this somehow also got him invited to the White House, there’s no scenario that Nathan Wade was talking about in that White House other than how to get Donald Trump.”

He further stated that Congress will have to investigate this since people outside government can’t due to how disclosure rules work.

