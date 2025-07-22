Marlow and Morris: Hunter Biden Didn’t Just Cook the Democrat Establishment, He Deep Fried Them

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” former Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris discussed Hunter Biden’s interview.

Morris said, “I just found him super interesting, first of all, the thing that struck me…he’s super anti-establishment. … He was dunking on Republicans. He was dunking on Democrats.”

