The Cover-Up Begins: Establishment Media Is Going to Fight Tooth and Nail to Bury Obamagate

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson talked about media reaction to the newest documents on Russia and the Obama administration.

Gilbertson said that “the establishment media, I got the sense yesterday, they’re going to fight tooth and nail to just make this go away. There were murmurings in the briefing room as Gabbard was laying some of this out. I heard somebody murmur liar in the back of the room, there was some grandstanding from some veteran establishment journalists that were in the back of the room, too.”

