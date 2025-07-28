Roy Cooper: Republicans ‘Taking Food Out of the Mouths of Hungry Children’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” 2026 Senate candidate former Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) claimed Republicans were “taking food out of the mouths of hungry children.”

Cooper said, “You know, there are so many bad things coming out of Washington that hurt the middle class and hurt people who are trying and dreaming of being in the middle class, seeing the health care stripped away from them, seeing tax breaks for the wealthy and a pittance for them. Time and time again, we are seeing Washington hurt everyday people, taking food out of the mouths of hungry children.”

He added, “You know, I thought that I needed to make a difference at a time like this. I need to run for the United States Senate because I’ve been able to work with Republicans in North Carolina. I have been able to try and stop them when they do bad things. We expanded health care to more than 670,000 North Carolinians. We were able to put a plan in place that helps address the high cost of living for North Carolinians by eliminating $4 billion in Medical Debt for 2 million North Carolinians. I want to take those problem-solving skills to Washington and make a difference for North Carolina. I love my state. I love my country. It was time for me to step up yet again, and I’m ready to do this.”

