Carville: ‘Maybe There’s Something Really Scandalous, Really Historic’ in Epstein Files

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said he is beginning to think that maybe there is “something really scandalous in really historic at the bottom of” the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Carville said, “I think it is a huge crack because it’s an article of faith on the right that there are a cabal of coastal elites who are engaged in some kind of underage sex trafficking. See the Comet Pizza story where a guy showed up. The problem is they were right, but it was one of them.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You’ve said that Trump has been effective at times and Democrats have not but here, it’s the opposite here. Here the PR wizard seems to be melting down and crashing out in public and saying things that no one would want to be their lead defense when these kind of questions are looming.”

Carville said, “So maybe he’s guilty. So maybe there is — maybe he’s scared to death the more they look. The other thing that’s really interesting in here is the role of Melania and Jeffrey Epstein and Trump and the modeling business in New York City and Manhattan in the early 90s. I mean, that was a that was a different world they were living in. And now, of course, you have Epstein you have a guy that hangs himself in a jail cell. You had this guy, Jean-Luc Brunel, we forget about him, who has a modeling agency in Paris that hung himself. Maybe there’s something really scandalous in really historic at the bottom of all this. I’m not saying, I don’t have proof that there is.”

