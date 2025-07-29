Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Gov’t Shutdown ‘Caused by the Epstein Affair’ Possible

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said a government shutdown caused by the Epstein affair was possible.

Krishnamoorthi said, “Interestingly, you know, I was talking to some of my Republican colleagues in private, and they are under a lot of pressure on this one from their base. Now, we’ve we’ve seen Trump pull a Houdini in the past with regard to similar situations in other contexts. but in this particular case, there seems to be an unusual amount of pressure from the most right wing of the MAGA base and members of Congress who represent them.”

He added, “My constituents are saying, as your poll indicated, release the files, bring full transparency and accountability here with the Epstein situation. But they’re also saying, get to our business, get to our other legislative business, which has come to a standstill because of this Epstein issue. The worst case scenario is, you know, this thing is going to continue to linger. They’re not going to disclose the files. The fracturing within the Republican Party is going to grow. Then we’re coming up on a September 30th deadline to fund the government and we can’t, you know, we could possibly be looking at a shutdown of government caused by the Epstein affair, which would be extremely, extremely unfortunate for my constituents.”

