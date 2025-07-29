End of the Woke: Detroit’s Big Three Automakers Bring Back Gas Guzzlers Americans Love

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked with Breitbart News economics editor John Carney about shifts in the auto market.

After Marlow talked about the shift away from EVs, he stated that he believes it’s largely just for financial reasons, but still sees it as a positive, regardless of the intentions.

Carney responded, “What corporations realize was that America was not the place that the left-wing activists described it [as]. We were not the country of Black Lives Matter, DEI, Green New Deal, that was a small fringe movement in America that had a moment, but is not…who we are.”

