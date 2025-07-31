Brennan: Trump Administration Using Government Institutions ‘as Political Footballs’

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that the Trump administration was using government institutions as “political footballs.”

Discussing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s accusations of “treasonous conspiracy”, Brennan said, “So what they do is they misrepresent the facts, mischaracterize what is said, and then claim that we were engaged in this big conspiracy.”

Brennan said, “It’s so unfortunate that partizan politics has now seeped into the highest levels of the intelligence community. And that’s why I think it’s important for us to continue to speak out, and trying to at least push out information about what actually did happen back in 2016 and what can continue to happen if we still ignore what the Russians do with our elections. ”

He continued, “Our institutions, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, defense intelligence agencies, all of these really are so critically important to our national security, but also global peace and security. When we see these institutions being torn down and being used as political footballs, this is really detrimental to, I think, our interests as a country and that’s why I think it’s important for people to speak out, not to do it for political reasons, but to call people out when they’re saying things that are wrong, when they’re misrepresenting, mischaracterizing the facts.”

Brennan added, “The American people are going to all the different news organizations and they’re being misinformed. So, quite frankly, I don’t blame a lot of people who have the mis-impressions because they’re being fed these false narratives. I do blame the people in Congress, the people who are no better, but continue to deceive and continue to mislead for just craven political purposes. That is something that really irritates me.”

