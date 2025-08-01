Carney on Poor Jobs Numbers: ‘I Point This Directly at the Fed’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Economics and Finance Editor John Carney discussed the jobs numbers.

Carney stated, “I point this directly at the Fed, first and foremost.” And that the issue isn’t in any particular sector or sectors, it’s “a broad weakness in the labor market.” And that there has been fiscal contraction due to the deficit lowering and uncertainty can be a factor that impacted the May number.

