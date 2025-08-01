Dem Rep. Casar: Trump ‘Trying to Rig the Election Before Anybody Gets a Chance to Vote’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said that President Donald Trump was trying to rig the midterm elections by leading an effort to redistrict congressional districts in Texas.

Casar said, “Let’s be clear about why we’re here. Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in Texas history, and the two of them are working together on the most corrupt scheme I’ve ever seen. What they’re trying to do is insulate Donald Trump from any accountability for his crimes and corruption by suppressing voters of color in a way we’ve never seen before. It would be a huge violation of the Voting Rights Act, but they’re hoping that a complicit Supreme Court will rubber-stamp this plan and then allow the Voting Rights Act to be watered down so much that they can do this all over the country. It’s a red alert.”

He added, “First, we need to buy time. That means Texas legislators can do things like filibuster. You’ll remember Wendy Davis’s filibuster that famously defeated abortion restrictions here in Texas. Also, quorum breaks where Democrats leave the chamber and oftentimes leave the state. You can stop all business in the Capitol by that time so that’s second. We can put up a fight bigger than Texas. This is bigger than Texas. They’re not just suppressing voters of color here, they can suppress them across the nation.”

