Tim Kaine: Trump’s ‘Chaos and Tariffs’ Running Economy Aground

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s “chaos and tariffs” were running the economy “aground.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “I want to get your reaction to the breaking news, if you will, the jobs report that, as you just heard Stephanie say, a warning sign, perhaps about the health of the nation’s economy, but also the trade war that has been launched by President Trump. These tariffs, the impact on the economy, but also potentially straining relations with longtime allies.”

Kaine said, “That’s definitely the case, Jonathan. The jobs number, as you and Reverend Sharpton were just discussing, is really weak the last two months, 35,000 new jobs each month. That compares with last year, the average was 168,000 jobs every month. Last year, Donald Trump inherited what was the strongest economy in the world, and by chaos and tariffs, he’s really running it aground. The tariff situation as you point out, and as Stephanie was pointing out, it raises costs on everyday products. You’re going to see a stair step up when you do your back to school shopping. And another stair step up when you’re doing your Thanksgiving shopping, and then another one when you’re doing your Christmas shopping. This is a season where Americans buy a lot of stuff in these kind of, you know communal, seasonal events, and people are going to really get socked.”

