Marlow: New Trump Cabinet Bringing Accountably with DOJ Investigation of Obama, Clinton

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Attorney General Pam Bondi signing an order directing a federal prosecutor to take evidence to a grand jury of an alleged conspiracy to link then-2016 candidate Donald Trump to Russian election meddling.

Schmitt said, “Let’s start with Russia and the DOJ and the potential of a grand jury here, your thoughts?”

Marlow said, “Yeah, I think it’s great to see the investigations actually taking place and considering that perhaps we could start seeing some accountability, I think that one of the problems, I think the grassroots of the conservative movement has, Rob, and I’m sure you’ve heard this as much as I have, is that simply heads don’t roll, people don’t get perp walked, people don’t get put in handcuffs. They try to do this to our guys and when we feel like we’ve got them breaking the law, it feels as though there’s nothing done to be, to holding them accountable. It feels like there’s finally a new energy, particularly with this new Trump cabinet, to try to actually make some of this stuff happen, and I welcome it.”

Schmitt said, “It still just seems to me almost impossible to imagine people like Hillary Clinton being indicted. I mean, we watched Trump get hammered with indictments and felonies, but I still just can’t see it happening. You think it might, though?”

Marlow said, “Yeah. I think that you’re right to be skeptical and cynical about this, but I’m okay with this. I think we’ve got to play a long game here, and we can. I think that if we use this, these moments to as a grassroots, as citizens, not as elected people to be fired up and to try to get people to stay engaged at a civic level and win every single election, then that’s essentially the same thing. It’d be nice to see justice done to some of these bad actors, but in the end, we’re trying to save the country, and them as individuals don’t matter nearly as much. And we can do that by winning at the polls.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN